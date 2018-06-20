Quantcast
Boise Pride Fest 2018: A photo gallery (access required)

By: Fiona Montagne June 20, 2018 0

The Boise Pride Fest, a 29-year-old tradition in Idaho's capital city, greatly increased its exposure this year with a larger parade and twice as much support from corporate sponsors. The two-day fest drew an estimated 50,000 visitors to downtown Boise over the two days. All photos by Fiona Montagne.   To read IBR Editor Anne Wallace Allen's ...

