John Cunningham is the new 2018 Boise Metro Chamber chairman of the board of directors

John Cunningham has been chosen as the new 2018 Boise Metro Chamber chairman of the board. Cunningham is the CEO of Block 22, owners and operators of CenturyLink Arena, the Grove Hotel, Hotel 43, the Marriott Courtyard Downtown Boise, and the Idaho Steelheads Professional Hockey Club.

He previously served as president of the Portland Beavers and Boise Hawks baseball clubs, and the Portland Timbers soccer club. He has worked in the hospitality, sports, and entertainment industries for 27 years.

Cunningham has served on the chamber’s board since 2012, notably as chair of the chamber’s first travel industry advisory board. He will be replacing Scott Madison as chairman; Madison will continue on the board as immediate past chair.

Cunningham holds a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in accounting from Bryant University in Rhode Island.