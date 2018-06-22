Quantcast
Law firms say they're losing business to online services, corporate in-house services

By: Thomas Franz June 22, 2018 0

A recently released survey of large law firms throughout the country shows a mixed bag of efficiency and economic success in today’s legal industry. Altman Weil, a legal services consulting company, released its 2018 Law Firms in Transition Survey May 21. It’s the 10th edition of the survey, which began during the 2009 recession to show ...

