Home / News / Roundup 6.22.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 22, 2018 0

Urban Fox leased 1,600 square feet at 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 150, in Meridian. Mallisa Jackson, Brook Blakeslee and Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Studio Move leased 2,896 square feet at 6734 W. State St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord. Blake Hagget with KZB ...

