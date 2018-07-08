Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / ABA survey shows lawyers are more mobile than ever (access required)

ABA survey shows lawyers are more mobile than ever (access required)

By: Nicole Black July 8, 2018 0

The iPhone was released in 2007, and it revolutionized the way that we communicate and access information. Once a novelty, smartphones are now commonplace in the legal profession. This is because lawyers jumped on the mobile bandwagon fairly quickly, unlike other types of technology. As evidenced by the results of the 2017 American Bar Association Legal ...

About Nicole Black

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo