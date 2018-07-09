Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Parking woes force Boise attorneys from downtown (access required)

Parking woes force Boise attorneys from downtown (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 9, 2018 1 Comment

Downtown Boise attorneys are moving out of town, and they say parking is one reason why. MSBT Law, which has been in the Banner Bank building at 10th and Bannock since 2006, is moving when its five-year lease is up, and parking is the reason, said Paul Turcke, shareholder and president. The company, which has 15 ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo