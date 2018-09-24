Janelle Culley, Pete Lien, Tim Murphy join University of Idaho Boise

Janelle Culley, Pete Lien and Tim Murphy have joined the staff of the University of Idaho Boise.

Culley is the new TRIO Educational Opportunity Center project director. Previously, she managed a nonprofit consulting program in Portland, Oregon, that focused on organizational and leadership development. She holds a master’s degree in conflict resolution from Portland State University.

Lien is the new associate director of admissions. Previously, he served as the director of first-year recruitment for Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. He has 10 years of experience in admissions. Lien holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Concordia College and a master’s degree in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Murphy is the new visiting associate professor of law and director of the Entrepreneurship Law Clinic at the University of Idaho Boise College of Law. Murphy previously worked for Micron, where he served as a senior patent and trademark counsel for the past 8 years. Prior to working with Micron, Murphy was in private practice in Portland, Oregon, and Boise. He has taught as an adjunct for Boise State University and Concordia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering and law degrees from the University of Michigan.