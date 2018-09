Kelly Schnebly has joined the brokerage team in the Colliers International office in Boise, where she will be specializing in the sale and leasing of Idaho retail properties. Schnebly first joined the company in 2013 as a real estate manager and has 10 of commercial real estate experience.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in art studio from Colorado College. She also serves on the board of directors for BOMA Idaho and is involved with CREW Idaho.