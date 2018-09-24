Saint Alphonsus Mobile Health Clinic receives 2018 Community Health Award
By: IBR Staff
September 24, 2018
5:00 am Mon, September 24, 2018
Idaho Business Review
(l-r) Dr. James Gardner from Saint Alphonsus Family Medicine Clinic in Caldwell, Board Member Lynda Clark, Mobile Clinic Coordinator Maria Lee, Mission and Community Health Director Sheri Ainsworth and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa President Travis Leach accept the Community Health Award for Saint Alphonsus Mobile Health Clinic. Photo courtesy of Saint Alphonsus.
Saint Alphonsus Mobile Health Clinic received the Idaho Medical Group Management Association’s 2018 Community Health Award on Sept. 20. The Mobile Health Clinic serves those in rural communities who would not otherwise have access to medical, dental and vision services.