The Arabian Horse Association holds Sport Horse National Arabian Championship Horse Show

By: IBR Staff September 24, 2018 0

An Arabian horse trainer attending the 2018 Sport Horse National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in Nampa. Photo courtesy of Sport Horse.

The Arabian Horse Association held the 2018 Sport Horse National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show Sept. 18 through Sept. 22 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa. Arabian horse trainers from across the U.S. and Canada traveled to Nampa to participate.

 

