Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Whitetail Club in McCall adds townhomes to the mix (access required)

Whitetail Club in McCall adds townhomes to the mix (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 24, 2018 0

The Whitetail Club private community in McCall has been spending the last couple years diversifying beyond the $2-million custom homes that established the 1,300-acre enclave in 2004. First came cabins, then cottages, and now Whitetail is adding 34 townhomes along the 12th and 13th fairways of its golf course. “Buyers wanted a turn-key solution,” said Dan Scott, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo