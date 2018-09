Dustin Olson has joined Zions Bank as a wealth advisor at the downtown Boise financial center. Olson has 15 years of banking experience, most recently working for Wells Fargo as a financial advisor. He is a member of the Eagle Chamber of Commerce and has taught financial literacy classes through NeighborWorksBoise, the Boise and Meridian school districts and Boise State University.

Olson holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boise State University.