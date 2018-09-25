Erick Gutierrez, Jake Smith join Stoltz Marketing Group

Erick Gutierrez and Jake Smith have joined Stoltz Marketing Group in Boise.

Gutierrez has joined as an account coordinator. Previously, he worked as a leader on the marketing team for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. He holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design with a minor in marketing from Northwest Nazarene University.

Smith has joined as a content strategist. He previously worked at Tedder Industries. He has experience in content marketing, public relations and online analytics. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a bachelor’s degree in clothing, textiles and design from the University of Idaho.