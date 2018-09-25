Quantcast
Erick Gutierrez, Jake Smith join Stoltz Marketing Group

By: IBR Staff September 25, 2018 0

Erick Gutierrez and Jake Smith have joined Stoltz Marketing Group in Boise.

Erick Gutierrez

Gutierrez has joined as an account coordinator. Previously, he worked as a leader on the marketing team for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. He holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design with a minor in marketing from Northwest Nazarene University.

Jake Smith

Smith has joined as a content strategist. He previously worked at Tedder Industries. He has experience in content marketing, public relations and online analytics. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a bachelor’s degree in clothing, textiles and design from the University of Idaho.

