Regan Charlton, Ryan Henson join Bevis, Thiry & Schindele as partners

Regan Charlton and Ryan Henson have joined Bevis, Thiry & Schindele as partners.

Charlton’s practice is focused on family law. She is a council member for the Family Law Section of the Idaho State Bar as well as an active member of the Professionalism and Ethics Section. She volunteers as a pro bono attorney for the Ada County Domestic Violence Court Program. Charlton holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.

Henson specializes in criminal defense in state and federal court. He is a member of the Idaho and National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He volunteers for the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Project and also represents victims of domestic violence in family law matters in Canyon County. Henson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law.