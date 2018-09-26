Quantcast
U.S. Bank competes with payday lenders (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 26, 2018 0

In an attempt to encourage low-income people to use traditional banking rather than more costly alternatives such as payday lending, U.S. Bank has announced Simple Loan, a short-term, small-dollar lending program. With Simple Loan, U.S. Bank checking account customers can borrow between $100 and $1,000, the company said. Repayment takes place over three months via three ...

