Vashti Summervill joins the board of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition

By: IBR Staff September 26, 2018 0

Vashti Summervill has joined the board of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition. Summervill is an educator, parent coach and musician. She is a graduate of the Parent Coaching Institute and a member of Building Connected Communities. She serves on the St. Luke’s Pediatric Family Advisory Council representing families with children hospitalized due to a mental health crisis.

Summervill holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Colorado Mesa University and a master’s degree in music and vocal performance from Western Washington University.

