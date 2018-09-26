Vashti Summervill joins the board of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition

Vashti Summervill has joined the board of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition. Summervill is an educator, parent coach and musician. She is a graduate of the Parent Coaching Institute and a member of Building Connected Communities. She serves on the St. Luke’s Pediatric Family Advisory Council representing families with children hospitalized due to a mental health crisis.

Summervill holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Colorado Mesa University and a master’s degree in music and vocal performance from Western Washington University.