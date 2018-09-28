Quantcast
Idaho Falls civic auditorium adds mechanical lift to renovations (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 28, 2018 0

A new $257,000 grant will enable the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts to add a mechanical orchestra lift to the first phase of renovations, which also include the replacement of all seats and a new color scheme for the 65-year-old auditorium. On Sept. 13, the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

