Home / News / Business News / Lime deposits Idaho’s first electric scooters in Meridian (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 28, 2018 0

National dockless bicycling sharing and scooter company Lime unloaded its first shipment of 200 bright green electric scooters Sept. 27 in Meridian. The city of Meridian and Lime signed a memo of understanding Sept. 25 allowing Lime to deploy and maintain a minimum of 200 bicycles, which by definition includes standard pedal bicycles, electric assist bicycles ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

