Marcee Hartzell has joined Intermax Networks as marketing and communications director. Hartzell has 18 years of experience in leadership, marketing, public relations and community development. Previously, she worked in the community relations and marketing department of STCU. She has served for the past five years in different capacities for CDA 2030, currently as the vice chair.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and is a graduate of North Idaho College.