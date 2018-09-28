Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 9.28.18 (access required)

Roundup 9.28.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 28, 2018 0

Meridian Home Furnishings leased an additional 14,262 square feet in the Stonehenge Plaza retail center, 1375 E. Fairview Ave., in Meridian. John Stevens, CCIM, of Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate facilitated this transaction. Idaho Kettlebell Strength and Conditioning leased 1,293 square feet in the Eagle Pavilion retail center on South Eagle Road in Eagle. Bob ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo