Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Rural Idaho gets grants to improve internet speeds (access required)

Rural Idaho gets grants to improve internet speeds (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 1, 2018 0

In an attempt to improve broadband internet access in Idaho’s rural areas, the federal government recently awarded four grants under two programs to Idaho companies for a total of almost $2 million. In the first program, Idaho was awarded $1.4 million from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide fixed broadband and voice services. By comparison, ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo