Scott Horsley joins Zions Bank as commercial banking regional director for central Idaho

By: IBR Staff October 1, 2018 0

Scott Horsley has joined Zions Bank as commercial banking regional director for central Idaho. Horsley has 40 years of banking experience, most recently serving as chief credit officer for D. L. Evans Bank. He is a member of the board of directors of the Burley Kiwanis Club and also served as the original chairman of the Oregon Trail Recreation District. He is a graduate of Utah State University and Pacific Coast Banking School.

