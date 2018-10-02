Employees of Mountain West Bank’s Meridian and Nampa offices volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 2, 2018 0

Mountain West employees volunteer with Habitat for Humanity as part of the bank’s annual Day of Caring on Sept. 13. Photo courtesy of Mountain West Bank.

A group of employees from Mountain West Bank’s Meridian and Nampa offices helped Keith Schade and Josue Jimenez from Canyon County Habitat for Humanity finish two new homes for Nampa residents with disabilities and low incomes on Sept. 13. The bank’s employees throughout Idaho, Washington and Utah spent Sept. 13 volunteering in their hometowns as part of the organization’s ninth annual Day of Caring.

