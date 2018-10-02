A group of employees from Mountain West Bank’s Meridian and Nampa offices helped Keith Schade and Josue Jimenez from Canyon County Habitat for Humanity finish two new homes for Nampa residents with disabilities and low incomes on Sept. 13. The bank’s employees throughout Idaho, Washington and Utah spent Sept. 13 volunteering in their hometowns as part of the organization’s ninth annual Day of Caring.
Home / Good Works / Employees of Mountain West Bank’s Meridian and Nampa offices volunteer with Habitat for Humanity