Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Group cites central Idaho mine pollution in lawsuit (access required)

Group cites central Idaho mine pollution in lawsuit (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 2, 2018 0

An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit contending state officials are violating federal law by failing to prevent toxic discharge from the abandoned Triumph Mine in central Idaho. The Idaho Conservation League in the lawsuit filed last month says Idaho officials are discharging arsenic and other pollutants from the former silver and lead mine into ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo