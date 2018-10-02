ITD receives President’s Transportation Awards from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 2, 2018 0

Tom Logan (center) and Steve Hunter (right) of ITD District 4 accept the President’s Award in the environment category from AASHTO President John Schroer. Photo courtesy of the ITD.

The Idaho Transportation Department received two President’s Transportation Awards at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials annual conference on Sept. 23 held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The President’s Transportation Award in the environment category was awarded to the Big Wood River Bridge project that replaced the bridge south of Hailey last fall.

Ryan Day (center) and Troy Williams (right) of ITD District 6 accept the President’s Award in the planning category from AASHTO President John Schroer. Photo courtesy of the ITD.

The ITD also won a President’s Award in the planning category for replacing 17 bridges under a single contract. The 17 bridges are located in ITD districts 4, 5 and 6 in eastern, south-central and southeast Idaho.

