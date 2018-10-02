ITD receives President’s Transportation Awards from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials

The Idaho Transportation Department received two President’s Transportation Awards at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials annual conference on Sept. 23 held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The President’s Transportation Award in the environment category was awarded to the Big Wood River Bridge project that replaced the bridge south of Hailey last fall.

The ITD also won a President’s Award in the planning category for replacing 17 bridges under a single contract. The 17 bridges are located in ITD districts 4, 5 and 6 in eastern, south-central and southeast Idaho.