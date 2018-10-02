Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Work advances on state government center in west Boise (access required)

Work advances on state government center in west Boise (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 2, 2018 0

Idaho state lawmakers decided two years ago to buy the former Hewlett-Packard campus in West Boise and make it a center for state offices, but so far no state agencies have moved in. Construction is underway, however, and the first 150 state employees, from the state Tax Commission's audit division and print center, will move in ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo