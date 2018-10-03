Dr. Danielle Davies appointed to board of Jannus, Inc.

Dr. Danielle Davies has been appointed to the Board of Jannus, Inc. Davies is a family medicine physician and faculty member at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho Nampa Program. She has served in various volunteer efforts, including home building in border towns of Mexico, serving a medical clinic for Nicaraguan refugees living in Costa Rica, joining educational efforts in El Salvador, and assisting tent clinics for Tibetan refugees in Spiti Valley, India. She has also served on the operations committee for the Morbidity and Mortality conference.

Davies holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and attended medical school at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Rutgers University in New Jersey.