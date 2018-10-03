Quantcast
Dr. Roger Theobald joins Treasure Valley Hearing and Balance

October 3, 2018

Dr. Roger Theobald has joined Treasure Valley Hearing and Balance. Theobald has 17 years of experience and is a nationally certified, Idaho state licensed doctor of audiology. He is part of the American Academy of Audiology and the American Speech, Language and Hearing Associations.

Theobald holds a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s degree in clinical educational audiology from Utah State University. He completed his education as a doctor of audiology from Arizona School of Health Sciences.

