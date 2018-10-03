Dr. Roger Theobald joins Treasure Valley Hearing and Balance

Dr. Roger Theobald has joined Treasure Valley Hearing and Balance. Theobald has 17 years of experience and is a nationally certified, Idaho state licensed doctor of audiology. He is part of the American Academy of Audiology and the American Speech, Language and Hearing Associations.

Theobald holds a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s degree in clinical educational audiology from Utah State University. He completed his education as a doctor of audiology from Arizona School of Health Sciences.