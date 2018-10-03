Quantcast
Idaho credit unions among most successful in U.S. (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 3, 2018 0

Idaho credit unions are among the most successful in the country, according to second-quarter results from the National Credit Union Association and analysis from the Northwest Credit Union Association. Idaho scored the highest in the nation in median annual asset growth, with 6.3 percent, and second in the nation in median annual share and deposit growth, ...

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

