Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Salvation Army sells Booth Marian Pritchett School property (access required)

Salvation Army sells Booth Marian Pritchett School property (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 3, 2018 0

The Salvation Army’s sale of its 1928 Booth Marian Pritchett School property on the North End closed on Sept. 28 for $2 million after a prolonged approval process, the Salvation Army reported. Even under new ownership, the Salvation Army’s School for Pregnant and Parenting Teens will remain at the historic location until the new school under ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo