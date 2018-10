Steven C. Bowman has joined Borton-Lakey law offices in Meridian as part of the firm’s litigation team. Bowman has 25 years of experience and began his career in law with a clerkship with the Honorable Harold L. Ryan, chief federal judge for the district of Idaho. In 1993, he joined Holland and Hart, becoming a partner.

Bowman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and business administration from the University of Idaho and is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law.