BoDo owners buy Jefferson Place office building (access required)

BoDo owners buy Jefferson Place office building (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 4, 2018 0

The Wisconsin billionaire owner of downtown Boise’s BoDo is now also the owner of the Chicago-style Jefferson Place office building at Ninth and Jefferson streets. The five-story, brick structure built in 1914 was acquired June 9 by Hendricks Commercial Properties in Beloit, Wisconsin, owned by Diane Hendricks, considered the second richest self-made woman in America. Hendricks Commercial ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

