Chobani to donate $1 million toward Magic Valley economic development

By: Sharon Fisher October 4, 2018 0

In an effort to support its home in the Magic Valley, the Chobani Foundation announced Wednesday that it plans to donate $100,000 per year for 10 years, money that will go to grants for ideas that promote entrepreneurship and economic opportunity. The Norwich, New York, company, which opened a yogurt plant in Twin Falls in 2012, is ...

