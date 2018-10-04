Quantcast
Home / Out of the Office / Idaho Central Credit Union holds ribbon cutting for new Vista branch

Idaho Central Credit Union holds ribbon cutting for new Vista branch

By: IBR Staff October 4, 2018 0

(l-r) Ray Stark, Boise Metro Chamber; TJ Thompson, City of Boise; Clark Krause, BVEP; Shelli Bardsley, ICCU; Gavin Gee, Department of Finance; Karena Boesel, Boise Metro Chamber; Kat Pennington, Harley Neitzell, Mason Dykes, Sean Meldrum, Kent Oram, Lori Gull, Corey Dahle and Laura Smith, ICCU. Photo courtesy of ICCU.

Idaho Central Credit Union celebrated the opening of the new Vista Branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 25. Leaders from the community and Idaho Central Credit Union gathered for the event.

