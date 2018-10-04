Quantcast
Meridian and Lime agree to remove dockless scooters – for now (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 4, 2018 0

The dockless Lime scooters lasted just six days in Meridian before the national provider withdrew the full complement of 200 scooters. Lime introduced the scooter on Meridian streets Sept. 27, and as of the Oct. 2 Meridian City Council meeting, had removed them all, citing “missteps” in deploying the scooters. The council asked Lime to pause the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

