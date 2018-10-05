Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Atlanta-based Workout Anytime discovers Boise (access required)

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime discovers Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 5, 2018 0

Boise will be the second western outpost for Atlanta-based Workout Anytime, which has 150 fitness centers in 18 states – but currently only one west of Texas and Kansas in Beaverton, Oregon. Boise franchisee Chris Gately plans to spread Workout Anytime across the Pacific Northwest, as he also has the company’s area development rights to sell ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo