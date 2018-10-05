Dr. John Bates appointed chief medical director at Northpoint Recovery

Dr. John Bates has been selected to serve as chief medical director at Northpoint Recovery. Bates will oversee all behavioral health, addiction treatment and medical services at the company’s three Idaho locations and two Washington facilities. Bates has previously held leadership positions as medical director and psychiatrist at residential treatment facilities, psychiatric hospitals and behavioral clinics.

He holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Treasure Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of Idaho. He pursued his medical education at Oregon Health & Sciences University School of Medicine.