Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 10.5.18 (access required)

Roundup 10.5.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 5, 2018 0

Greyloch Custom Cabinetry leased 5,437 square feet at 75 W. Taylor Ave., Suite 600, in Meridian. The Sundance Company facilitated this transaction. Digester Dock LLC leased 1,851 square feet at 7257 Franklin Road, Suites A and B, in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated this transaction. Tikker Engineering Inc. leased 3,536 square feet at 9050 W. Overland Road, ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo