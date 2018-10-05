Quantcast
Use Amazon for distribution, SBA recommends (access required)

Use Amazon for distribution, SBA recommends (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 5, 2018 0

People who run product-based small businesses in Idaho are being encouraged by the Small Business Administration to use Amazon to distribute their products before setting up their own distribution networks. The federal organization is partnering with Amazon on a series of workshops, including one that took place in Boise, to meet with local entrepreneurs and learn ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

