Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Coeur d’Alene Tribe to build youth recreation center (access required)

Coeur d’Alene Tribe to build youth recreation center (access required)

By: Kim Burgess October 8, 2018 0

The Coeur d'Alene Tribe has approved plans for a nearly $16 million youth and family recreation center in northern Idaho. The center will be built on land near Worley owned by the tribe and its health care organization, Marimm Health. Groundbreaking on the $15.8 million center is expected to begin next year. The current plans include a ...

About Kim Burgess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo