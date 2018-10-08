Dana Herberholz named 2019 president of the Idaho Chapter of the Federal Bar Association

Dana M. Herberholz has been named the 2019 president of the Idaho Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. He has served on the executive committee for the past several years. Herberholz is a shareholder, patent attorney and litigator at Parsons Behle & Latimer, where his practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, with particular emphasis on patent litigation, including consumer electronics and hardware, computer software, image processing, wireless communication devices, laboratory equipment, medical devices and internet technologies.