The Ada County Highway District held it’s 17th Annual ACHD Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 22 at The Club at SpurWing in Meridian. The event raised $180,000 for this year’s chosen charity, the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund. The tournament consisted of 18 holes of golf, an optional putting contest, lunch, the awards ceremony and presentation of the check to Barbara Ann Williamson of the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund.