Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Broker offers real estate chat service (access required)

Broker offers real estate chat service (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 9, 2018 0

With the goal of improving customer service, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson has set up a free chat service so people can ask real estate questions in real time without having to work through an agent. The service, Client Connect, is available through online chat and email, and is intended to help promote business loyalty, a strategy not ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo