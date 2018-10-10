Quantcast
Meridian and Lime agree to remove dockless scooters until March (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 10, 2018 0

The city of Meridian has asked dockless bike/scooter companies Lime and Bird to delay the launch of electric scooters until mid-March. The dockless Lime scooters lasted just six days in Meridian before the national provider withdrew the full complement of 200 scooters at the city's request. Lime introduced the scooters on Meridian streets Sept. 27, and as ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

