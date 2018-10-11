Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Ballot initiatives, governor’s race draw most campaign money (access required)

Ballot initiatives, governor’s race draw most campaign money (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 11, 2018 0

A ballot initiative seeking to legalize historical horse racing devices that opponents say are the equivalent of illegal slot machines is drawing the most money leading up to Idaho's November election. Campaign finance reports filed Wednesday with the secretary of state's office show the Committee to Save Idaho Horse Racing in support of Proposition 1 raised ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo