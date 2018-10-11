Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho seeks to force Texas oil company to turn over records (access required)

Idaho seeks to force Texas oil company to turn over records (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 11, 2018 0

Idaho officials sought to force a Texas oil company to turn over records following an evaluation showing what the state calls "discrepancies" involving production records. The Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday to authorize subpoenas for Houston-based Alta Mesa to obtain documents and witnesses to appear before the commission. The action follows the ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo