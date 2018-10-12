Quantcast
First Interstate buys Idaho Independent, Community 1st banks (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 12, 2018 0

Continuing its plan to dominate the Northwest, First Interstate BancSystem has acquired not one but two Idaho banks, in addition to the two it had previously acquired. The Billings, Montana-based company announced Oct. 11 that it had acquired Idaho Independent Bank, based in Coeur d’Alene, and Community 1st Bank, based in Post Falls. In mid-August, the ...

