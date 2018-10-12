Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Lime and Bird dockless scooters are on the way in Boise (access required)

Lime and Bird dockless scooters are on the way in Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 12, 2018 0

Lime dockless scooters were sidelined in Meridian until March, but Lime and Bird are launching their scooter fleets in Boise in the coming days, yet to be determined. Unlike many other cities, where dockless bikes and scooters are parked pretty much everywhere, Boise established an ordinance limiting scooter parking to designated areas. “Devices should never be left ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo