Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Ransomware attack knocks out E. Idaho county’s system (access required)

Ransomware attack knocks out E. Idaho county’s system (access required)

By: Kim Burgess October 12, 2018 0

Officials in eastern Idaho's Madison County say a ransomware attack has left the county struggling to conduct business. County Commissioner Brent Mendenhall tells the Post Register in a story on Wednesday that county employees have been unable to send emails since Sunday. Madison County Clerk Kim Muir says the county is using backup data from Saturday to issue paychecks ...

About Kim Burgess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo