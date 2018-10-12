Quantcast
Moston Partners Too LLC purchased a 16,770-square-foot retail pad at 411 N. Main St. in Moscow. Colin Conway with Kiemle Hagood represented the buyer. Wayne Properties LLC purchased an 11,800-square-foot retail building at 2125 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Greg ...

